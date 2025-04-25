Caleb Ransaw News: Lands in Jacksonville

The Jaguars selected Ransaw in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 88th overall.

Ransaw is a slot corner prospect out of Tulane with a quality set of athletic tools. He was a top-end tester in the 40 (4.33), vertical jump (40) and broad jump (129) at the combine, backing up what was a solid collegiate career. He started out at Troy before transferring to Tulane. Ransaw (5-foot-11, 197 pounds) had just one career interception but he showed good coverage ability and the Jaguars clearly believe his tools can turn him into a strong contributor.