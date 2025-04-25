Fantasy Football
Caleb Rogers News: Joins Silver and Black

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 8:39am

The Raiders selected Rogers in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 98th overall.

Rogers was a five-year player at Texas Tech who had 51 combined starts across both tackle spots and four combined starts at both guard spots. Despite the tackle experience, Rogers' frame projects him as a guard in the NFL. Rogers is well-seasoned with good athleticism highlighted by his jumps and agility drills at the combine, all of which graded very high for an offensive lineman. Even if not immediately, Rogers should carve out a starting role on this offensive line.

Caleb Rogers
Las Vegas Raiders
