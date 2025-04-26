Cam Jackson News: Run stuffer joins Panthers

The Panthers selected Jackson in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 140th overall.

Jackson's an imposing force at defensive tackle, measuring in at 6-foot-6, 328 pounds. His wingspan is nearly 82 inches, and he swallows up running backs at the line of scrimmage. However, the 22-year-old offered limited impact as a pass rusher through five seasons (35 starts) between Memphis and Florida with 120 tackles and 9.5 tackles for loss but just 4.0 sacks. The Panthers already have Bobby Brown and Shy Tuttle on the roster at nose tackle, so Jackson's playing time could be sparse right out of the gate, and he may be limited to early downs.