Cameron Dicker News: Makes career-high 39 field goals

Dicker converted 39 of 42 field-goal attempts and 33 of 36 extra-point attempts across 17 regular-season appearances with the Chargers in 2024.

Dicker also converted both of his field-goal attempts during Los Angeles' wild-card round loss to the Texans. The 24-year-old kicker remains a reliable piece of the Chargers' offense, having now posted three consecutive seasons with a 90-plus percent field goal conversion rate. He remains under contract with the team through the 2028 campaign, though Los Angeles will have a potential 'out' in his contract to evaluate after the conclusion of the 2025 season.