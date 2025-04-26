Carson Bruener News: Steelers pick Round 7 linebacker

The Steelers selected Bruener in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 226th overall.

Steelers fans might recognize the name -- Bruener is the son of '90s Pittsburgh tight end Mark Bruener -- but the younger Bruener plays linebacker. It's concerning that Bruener didn't start at Washington until his fifth season, but Bruener has 4.58 speed to work with the Steelers have an impeccable history of developing front-seven defenders. Still, Bruener will most likely see most of his playing time on special teams.