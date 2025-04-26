Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Carson Bruener headshot

Carson Bruener News: Steelers pick Round 7 linebacker

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

The Steelers selected Bruener in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 226th overall.

Steelers fans might recognize the name -- Bruener is the son of '90s Pittsburgh tight end Mark Bruener -- but the younger Bruener plays linebacker. It's concerning that Bruener didn't start at Washington until his fifth season, but Bruener has 4.58 speed to work with the Steelers have an impeccable history of developing front-seven defenders. Still, Bruener will most likely see most of his playing time on special teams.

Carson Bruener
Pittsburgh Steelers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now