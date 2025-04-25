Fantasy Football
Carson Schwesinger News: Selected by Browns in Round 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

The Browns selected Schwesinger in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 33rd overall.

Schwesinger (6-foot-3, 242 pounds) is an athletic linebacker from UCLA who piled up 136 tackles in 2024. The Browns already have one standout linebacker in Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah but not much aside from him, so the addition of Schwesinger could give the Browns two standout linebackers capable of playing in all phases between run defense, pass rush and coverage. Schwesinger should claim a three-down role early on in Cleveland.

Carson Schwesinger
Cleveland Browns
