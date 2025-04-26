Fantasy Football
Carson Vinson News: Picked up by Ravens in fifth round

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 11:33am

The Ravens selected Vinson in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 141st overall.

Vinson started for five years at FCS Alabama A&M, all at left tackle, and he earned Second Team All-American honors as a senior in 2024. He doesn't have a ton of tape against high-level college competition and has struggled a bit as a run blocker, but he tested well at the combine. Vinson is likely a project who will provide some depth on the exterior of the line, but he possesses the physical traits to stick at tackle if he develops.

Carson Vinson
Baltimore Ravens
