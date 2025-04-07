Charles Snowden News: Remaining in Las Vegas

The Raiders re-signed Snowden on Monday.

Snowden was an exclusive rights free agent, and he'll return for a second year in Vegas. The 27-year-old started in nine of the 16 games in which he played last season, finishing with 39 tackles (18 solo), including 1.5 sacks, and four pass breakups. Snowden will likely be used in a rotational role next season if Malcolm Koonce (knee) and Maxx Crosby (ankle) are ready to suit up by the time the campaign kicks off, as expected.