Charlie Kolar Injury: Gets more opportunities in 2024

Kolar (arm) tallied nine catches on 11 targets for 131 yards and a touchdown while rushing once for two yards over 13 regular-season games in 2024.

Though he played in two fewer games than the year prior, Kolar logged 14 more offensive snaps and set career-high marks in catches and receiving yards. He was also a core special-teamer for Baltimore. Kolar spent four weeks on injured reserve due to a broken forearm and suffered another arm injury during the Ravens' wild-card loss to Buffalo, though there's no indication that the latter injury will impact his availability for the start of next season. Kolar should be back with Baltimore in 2025 for the final season of his rookie contract, but it's hard to see his role growing significantly with both Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely slated to return as well.