Gameday Injuries: Week 13

The 49ers' Brock Purdy (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Bills but finished the week with a full practice after back-to-back limited sessions to open the week. As per head coach Kyle Shanahan's comments Friday and subsequent Saturday night reports, Purdy is fully expected to play after not experiencing any setbacks from his throwing sessions this past week. If the third-year quarterback is indeed available and without any limitations, he should offer the offense a significant upgrade over journeyman Brandon Allen , who was only able to lead San Francisco to 10 points in the lopsided loss to the Packers in Week 12.

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 8 AM ET on Sunday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News .

Although there aren't any teams on bye in Week 13, we already have four games in the books heading into Sunday thanks to the Thanksgiving slate and the Raiders-Chiefs Black Friday battle. Therefore, we have what would be considered a light injury report for the stretch run of a long NFL season, and two big-name projected returns at quarterback to boot. Without further ado, let's dive right into the latest as of Sunday morning:

QUARTERBACKS

The Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per Saturday night reports, Lawrence is fully intent on playing and will do so barring any last-minute setbacks. Head coach Doug Pederson noted Friday that Lawrence wouldn't have any limitations if he suits up, which certainly brightens the outlook for key fantasy assets such as Brian Thomas and Evan Engram. However, Lawrence will be down yet another receiver in his expected return from a two-game absence, as Gabe Davis suffered a season-ending meniscus injury in a Week 11 loss to the Lions.

RUNNING BACKS

The Jets' Breece Hall (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks but progressed from a Wednesday absence to a full practice by Friday. As per early Sunday reports, Hall is expected to play and operate in his usual No. 1 role, with Braelon Allen mixing in for snaps.

The Titans' Tyjae Spears (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders but managed to finish the week with two full practices. If Spears can't suit up, Julius Chestnut will continue serving as the No. 2 back behind Tony Pollard, albeit in what will still very likely be a modest role.

The Chargers' J.K. Dobbins (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In his absence, fellow veteran Gus Edwards should operate as the de facto lead back, although rookie Kimani Vidal and even third running back Hassan Haskins should see their fair share of snaps behind him beginning with Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The Commanders' Austin Ekeler (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In his absence, Jeremy McNichols set to operate as the No. 2 back behind Brian Robinson, although Chris Rodriguez, who was promoted from the practice squad Tuesday, will also rotate in for snaps with McNichols beginning with Sunday's game against the Titans.

The Saints' Jamaal Williams (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams but managed to finish the week with a full Friday practice after consecutive limited sessions to open the week. If Williams remains out, Jordan Mims will continue operating as the No. 2 running back behind Alvin Kamara.

The Cardinals' Emari Demercado (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Demercado can't play, DeeJay Dallas would operate as the No. 3 back behind James Conner and Trey Benson.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Eagles' DeVonta Smith (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens and managed to finish the week with two limited practices following a Wednesday absence. As per early Sunday reports, Smith may work out before the game so a final decision on his availability can be made, but there isn't much optimism he'll be able to suit up. If Smith sits out a second consecutive game, Jahan Dotson will likely operate as the No. 2 receiver once again despite catching just one pass for four yards over 46 snaps in Smith's stead in Week 12 against the Rams. Meanwhile, Ainias Smith would be in line to serve as the No. 3 receiver with Johnny Wilson (hamstring) already ruled out.

The Bills' Keon Coleman (wrist) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the 49ers after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Coleman remains out, Curtis Samuel and Mack Hollins will be in line for added opportunity behind starters Amari Cooper and Khalil Shakir, with Hollins the likeliest between he and Samuel to absorb some of Coleman's downfield work.

The Colts' Josh Downs (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots after missing practice all week. In Downs' absence, Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce (foot) and Adonai Mitchell should all see a bump in opportunity to varying degree, albeit against a talented New England secondary.

The Patriots' DeMario Douglas (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Douglas can't play, Kayshon Boutte and Kendrick Bourne would be in line to serve as New England's top two wide receivers, while Ja'Lynn Polk would move into the No. 3 role.

The Browns' Cedric Tillman (concussion) is out for Monday night's game against the Broncos after missing practice all week. In his absence, Elijah Moore should move into the No. 2 role, while Jamari Thrash and Jaelon Darden will each bump up a notch on the depth chart behind him.

The Panthers' Jalen Coker (quadriceps) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after missing practice all week. In his absence, David Moore, who posted a season-best 6-81-1 line on 10 targets in the narrow loss to the Chiefs in Week 12, will once again serve as the No. 3 receiver behind Xavier Legette and Adam Thielen.

The Broncos' Josh Reynolds (finger) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Browns but managed to practice fully all week. If Reynolds is able to return from a seven-game absence, he could potentially work as the No. 3 receiver behind Courtland Sutton and Devaughn Vele at the expense of the Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Troy Franklin's snaps.

The Jaguars' Gabe Davis (knee) was placed on injured reserve Nov. 19 and will miss the rest of the season. In Davis' absence the rest of the way, Parker Washington is expected to operate the Jacksonville's No. 2 receiver, while Tim Jones and Devin Duvernay will also enjoy expanded roles behind them.

The Colts' Alec Pierce (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots but finished the week with a full practice after missing the first two sessions of the week. As per early Sunday reports, Pierce is expected to play and will be in line for an appreciable increase in opportunity in his No. 2 role with Josh Downs (shoulder) ruled out.

The Texans' Xavier Hutchinson (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Hutchinson is out, Steven Sims could move into the No. 5 receiver role for Houston versus Jacksonville.

The Eagles' Johnny Wilson (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Ravens after missing Friday's practice. In Wilson's absence, fellow rookie Ainias Smith will move into the No. 4 role at minimum, with the possibility that becomes No. 3 slotting if DeVonta Smith (hamstring) sits out.

TIGHT ENDS

The Bills' Dalton Kincaid (knee) is out for Sunday night's game against the 49ers after missing practice all week. In Kincaid's absence, Dawson Knox, who posted a 4-40 line on six targets in Week 11 with his teammate sidelined, will once again operate as the No. 1 tight end.

The Panthers' Ja'Tavion Sanders (neck) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after missing practice all week. In Sanders' absence, Tommy Tremble should move back into the No. 1 tight-end role he held earlier in the season.

The Seahawks' Noah Fant is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets after practicing in full all week following a three-game absence due to a groin injury. In his return, Fant should slide back into his No. 1 role, returning rookie AJ Barner to the No. 2 spot on the tight-end depth chart.

The Vikings' Josh Oliver (ankle) remains out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after missing practice all week. In his absence, Johnny Mundt will remain the No. 2 tight end behind T.J. Hockenson.

The Ravens' Charlie Kolar (forearm) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In his absence, Isaiah Likely should see even more snaps behind No. 1 tight end Mark Andrews.

The Chargers' Hayden Hurst (hip) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In the veteran's absence, Tucker Fisk and Stone Smartt will likely rotate snaps behind Will Dissly beginning with Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The Rams' Tyler Higbee (knee) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Saints after having his practice window opened Wednesday. Higbee did manage to practice in limited fashion Wednesday and Thursday before progressing to a full session Friday, but considering he suffered ACL and MCL tears in the playoff loss to the Lions back on Jan. 14, the veteran tight end will be given more time to ramp up. In his ongoing absence, Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen will continue handling the majority of tight-end snaps for Los Angeles versus New Orleans.

KICKERS

The Falcons' Younghoe Koo (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers but managed to return to a full practice Friday following a limited Thursday session. As per early Sunday reports, Koo is expected to play, but it's worth noting Atlanta still promoted Riley Patterson from the practice squad, likely as insurance in case Koo suffers a setback in pregame warmups or during the contest itself.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Eagles' Darius Slay (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

The Commanders' Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.

The Broncos' Riley Moss (knee) is out for Monday night's game against the Browns.

The Falcons' Mike Hughes (neck) is out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

The Chargers' Cam Hart (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The 49ers' Deommodore Lenoir (knee) is out for Sunday night's game against the Bills.

The 49ers' Charvarius Ward is off the injury report ahead of Sunday night's game against the Bills after missing the last three games due to personal reasons.

Safeties

The Jets' Chuck Clark (shin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

The Patriots' Kyle Dugger (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.

The Patriots' Jabrill Peppers (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.

The Texans' Jalen Pitre (pectoral) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

The Chargers' Alohi Gilman (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum.

The Browns' Juan Thornhill (calf) is out for Monday night's game against the Broncos.

The Buccaneers' Jordan Whitehead (pectoral) was placed on injured reserve Friday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum.

The Buccaneers' Tykee Smith (knee) remains out for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Cardinals' Jalen Thompson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Defensive Linemen

The 49ers' Nick Bosa (hip) is out for Sunday night's game against the Bills.

The Patriots' Deatrich Wise (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.

The Broncos' Zach Allen (heel) is off the injury report for Monday night's game against the Browns.

The Bengals' Sheldon Rankins (illness) is out for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Linebackers

The Panthers' Jadeveon Clowney (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

The Patriots' Christian Elliss (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.

The Chargers' Daiyan Henley (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The Steelers' Alex Highsmith (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

The Patriots' Anfernee Jennings (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.

The Bills' Matt Milano (biceps) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the 49ers but was activated off injured reserve Saturday.

The Jets' C.J. Mosley (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks. As per early Sunday reports, Mosley is expected to remain out.

The Ravens' Kyle Van Noy (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

The Bengals' Logan Wilson (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers. As per early Sunday reports, Wilson isn't expected to play.

The 49ers' Dre Greenlaw (Achilles) will remain out for Sunday night's game against the Bills despite having his practice window opened Wednesday.

The Buccaneers' Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Chargers' Denzel Perryman (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.