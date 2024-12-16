Chigoziem Okonkwo News: Surprising spike in involvement

Okonkwo recorded eight catches on 10 targets for 59 yards in Sunday's 37-27 loss to the Bengals.

Okonkwo was only on the field for 60 percent of offensive snaps, but he was peppered with targets by both Will Levis and Mason Rudolph. As a result, he saw a career-best 10 targets and managed to reach 50 receiving yards for the third time this season. Though this was an outlier performance, Okonkwo has earned at least four targets in three straight games and in seven of his last nine contests.