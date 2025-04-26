Fantasy Football
Chimere Dike headshot

Chimere Dike News: Joins Cam Ward in Tennessee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 9:36am

The Titans selected Dike in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 103rd overall.

Tennessee adds a wideout to pair alongside top pick Cam Ward. Dike is an interesting receiver prospect who played five years in college, beginning at Wisconsin and then finishing at Florida in 2024. The production is not eye-popping; he never reached 1,000 yards or 50 catches in a season, and he had just one year with more than two receiving touchdowns. However, a closer look shows Dike to be a bit of a technician with his routes, and he was extremely efficient at Florida with a 64 percent catch rate at 12.0 yards per target. His combine performance put him on the radar as an early Day 3 player with a 4.34 40 yard dash and a 128-inch broad jump. Dynasty players will pay attention to his age (23) but there's still some upside here, especially if Ward becomes the franchise player Tennessee envisions.

Chimere Dike
Tennessee Titans
