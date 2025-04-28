Chris Evans News: Will attend Broncos rookie camp

Evans will participate in Denver's rookie minicamp on a tryout basis, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Pelissero mentions that Evans has recovered after missing the entire 2024 season due to a ruptured patella tendon. Prior to the injury, Evans appeared in 34 regular-season games for the Bengals after being selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. His contributions in Cincinnati came mostly on kickoff returns and as a pass catcher out the backfield.