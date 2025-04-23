Chris Olave Injury: Fifth-year option to be picked up

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said Wednesday that the team plans to exercise the fifth-year option on Olave's (concussion) contract, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Olave, a 2022 first-round pick, will now have his rookie contract run through 2026, with its final year projected at a guaranteed $16.8 million salary. The star wideout missed the final eight games of 2024 due to a concussion -- his second of the season -- though he did resume practicing in full for the regular season's final two weeks. New head coach called Olave a "phenomenal player" at the 2025 NFL owners meeting early APril, per Michael Rothstein of ESPN, expressing that the team has a plan moving forward to factor "the circumstances he is in" from a medical perspective.