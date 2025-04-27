Chris Tyree News: Headed to New Orleans

Tyree is signing with the Saints as an undrafted free agent.

Tyree began his collegiate career as running back before switching to receiver ahead of the 2023 campaign and finished his collegiate career with 1081 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 106 catches and carried the ball 243 times for 1204 yards and eight touchdowns. As the team doesn't have a lot of proven talent behind their top three wideouts, Tyree could have an ample opportunity to compete for a spot as a depth receiver.