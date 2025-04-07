Chris Williams News: Staying in Chicago

The Bears re-signed Williams on Monday.

Chicago tendered Williams in early March, and the 26-year-old will be back for a second year with the organization next year. Williams worked in a rotational role last season, posting 23 tackles (17 solo), including 3.0 sacks, over 17 games after not logging any time in the NFL in 2023. He'll likely have a similar role next season, though it's worth noting that Williams logged at least 46 percent of Chicago's defensive snaps in each of the team's final five games, so he could see the field relatively often if he performs well.