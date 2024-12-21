Christian Harris News: Good to go Saturday

Harris (ankle) is active for Saturday's Week 16 clash against Kansas City.

Harris popped up on Houston's injury report Thursday when he didn't practice due to an ankle issue after having no designation for each of the first two sessions of the week. Despite the ominous late addition, the third-year linebacker will be able to take the field in Saturday's big AFC battle. Harris made his season debut last Sunday versus Miami following recovery from a calf injury and played 82 percent of the Texans' defensive snaps, recording eight tackles (four solo).