Cody Ford News: Gets new deal from Cincy

The Bengals signed Ford to a two-year contract Sunday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Ford spent the first four seasons of his career with the Bills before signing a one-year deal with Cincinnati last offseason. The 28-year-old appeared in 16 games with nine starts last year. Ford will likely compete for a starting job at guard heading into the 2025 campaign, as Orlando Brown and 2024 first-round pick Amarius Mims should start at the offensive tackle spots.