Cody Simon News: Grabbed in fourth round by Arizona

The Cardinals selected Simon in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 115th overall.

Simon anchored Ohio State's defense as the middle linebacker for the past two seasons, and he played an integral role in the Buckeyes' victory in the National Championship Game (in which he was named the defensive MVP). He finished his senior year logging 112 tackles (51 solo), including 7.0 sacks, seven pass deflections and one forced fumble across 15 games and was named to the Third Team All-Big Ten roster. Simon will bolster a Cardinals linebacker corps headlined by Mack Wilson, Akeem Davis-Gaither and Baron Browning.