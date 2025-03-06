Cole Holcomb Injury: Restructures contract
Holcomb agreed to a revised contract Thursday and will remain with the Steelers this coming season, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Holcomb was set to make $6 million prior to the restructure, but the move will evidently save the Steelers $4 million against the cap and keep the linebacker with the team for his third consecutive season. The 28-year-old hasn't played since suffering a severe knee injury during Week 9 of the 2023 season, which some speculated could have been career threatening. Holcomb was fully practicing before the team's wild-card loss to the Ravens, so it's presumed he'll be available at the start of training camp next year.
