Coleman Owen News: Should sign with Colts
Owen is expected to sign with the Colts as an undrafted free agent, Mike Chappell of Fox Sports reports.
Owen transferred to Ohio ahead of the 2024 campaign and ended up having the best season of his collegiate career as he hauled in 78 passes for 1245 yards and eight touchdowns. He will now spend the offseason competing for a role as a depth receiver.
Coleman Owen
Free Agent
