Colin Granger News: Inks deal with Carolina

The Panthers signed Granger on Monday.

Granger played five years of Division I basketball, beginning his collegiate career with two season at Ohio, followed by two more at Western Carolina, and finishing at Coastal Carolina. The 6-foot-9 athlete has never played football before, but the Panthers are bringing him in as a developmental tight end project, per David Newton of ESPN.com. While Granger is likely an extra body for offseason activities, he could earn a spot on Carolina's practice squad if the experiment proves successful.