Colston Loveland Injury: Goes 10th overall to Bears

The Bears selected Loveland (shoulder) in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 10th overall.

Loveland becomes the first tight end off the board and the highest drafted tight end since the Falcons took Kyle Pitts fourth overall in 2021. The Michigan product is a nice fit in Chicago. He is a complete player at the position, with an ability to make plays in the passing game while also contributing in-line on blocking assignments. Loveland's stats aren't as gaudy as fellow tight end, Tyler Warren's, but that's why context matters. Penn State made Warren the focal point of its passing game while Michigan did not have the passing game in place to get much production out of Loveland in 2024. Loveland's best season came during Michigan's run to the national championship in 2023 when he caught 56 of 86 targets for 582 yards and five touchdowns. Cole Kmet is still on the roster, but the Bears using the 10th overall pick on Loveland is a sign that he is going to be involved early and often. Loveland can become a reliable option up the seam for Caleb Williams, though he'll have plenty of competition for targets with DJ Moore and Rome Odunze commanding huge shares. Lastly, Loveland's shoulder injury that kept him from testing at the combine is not expected to impact his availability for training camp.