Cornell Powell News: Dropped from practice squad

Powell was released from the Chiefs' practice squad on Tuesday, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

Powell failed to make Kansas City's final 53-man roster during training camp, but he ultimately returned to the practice unit on Oct. 22. His exit after nearly one month with the team was a corresponding move in order to add fellow pass catcher Tyquan Thornton. The 2021 fifth-round pick will now be on the lookout for a new opportunity.