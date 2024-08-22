DFS NFL: Thursday Preseason Preview

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

The final week of preseason kicks off Thursday night with a two-game slate consisting of Colts-Bengals and Bears-Chiefs after 8 p.m. EDT.

Thursday's featured DraftKings contest is the $100k Preseason Special, with $15 entries and a $25k top prize, while FanDuel's $8k Preseason Rush contest has $9 entries and $2k to first place. Below, we'll break down preseason DFS strategy and recommended targets from Thursday's two-game NFL slate.

Roster Strategy

Both DraftKings and FanDuel DFS lineups consist of one QB, two RBs, three WRs, one TE, one FLEX (RB/WR/TE) and one DST unit. DraftKings uses PPR scoring with bonuses for 100-yard receiving or rushing performances and 300-yard passing games, while FanDuel has 0.5 PPR scoring. All players have the same salary cap hit in preseason DFS contests, so this format is all about finding the highest scoring fantasy players rather than balancing production against cost.

Teams typically rest key starters for the entirety or vast majority of preseason games, so the strategy for preseason DFS contests centers on targeting youngsters or fringe roster players that are likely to see extensive playing time and make the most of it. Our RotoWire NFL Optimizer can help you pinpoint top DFS targets, in addition to the players highlighted below.

Quarterback

Tyson Bagent, CHI at KC: Rookie first overall pick Caleb Williams has understandably been the Chicago QB making headlines this preseason, but Bagent has quietly gone about his business effectively in the exhibition slate. After winning two of his four starts as a rookie last season, Bagent looks like a promising young quarterback in his own right. He completed seven of eight passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns in last week's 27-3 preseason win over the Bengals, leading Chicago's offense to 17 points in his three drives in the game. With Williams and the starters expected to get the night off, Bagent should see plenty of action in Chicago's preseason finale.

Honorable Mentions:

Anthony Richardson (IND at CIN), Chris Oladokun (KC vs. CHI)

Running Back

Carson Steele, KC vs. CHI: Fellow unheralded running back Deneric Prince has generated some positive news this preseason as well, but Steele has also put himself in the mix for a roster spot and likely has more to prove than Prince in this game. Isiah Pacheco likely will stay in bubble wrap Thursday and Clyde Edwards-Helaire is recovering from an illness, which should leave Prince and Steele as the top options in KC's backfield. Steele could benefit from easier matchups later in the game if Prince gets first crack. After rushing four times for 29 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' first preseason game, Steele got some opportunities in practice with the starters and subsequently had three carries and two catches in the second game.

Velus Jones, CHI at KC: Jones has seen significant action this preseason as the Bears try to convert the underachieving 2022 third-round draft pick from wide receiver to running back. He's good with the ball in his hands, as illustrated by Jones' strong results as a return man on special teams, and Jones has racked up 47 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries over the last two preseason games. We may not see much of D'Andre Swift, Roschon Johnson or Khalil Herbert, who are expected to split backfield duties come the regular season, so this is a nice opportunity for Jones to rack up more game reps at running back.

Honorable Mentions:

Tyler Goodson (IND at CIN), Trayveon Williams (CIN vs. IND)

Wide Receiver

Laquon Treadwell, IND at CIN: Treadwell led the Colts with 72 receiving yards in the team's second preseason game after catching a 16-yard touchdown in the first, so the 2016 first-round draft pick has put forward some good tape this preseason. He isn't good enough to be rested in this game and likely won't even make the team, but Treadwell has shown he has the skills to excel against this low level of competition, even though he hasn't lived up to regular-season expectations, with just 1,242 receiving yards in 81 regular-season games split across eight seasons.

Jermaine Burton, CIN vs. IND: Burton burst onto the scene with three catches for 82 yards and a touchdown in Cincinnati's preseason opener, and the rookie third-round draft pick added a 19-yard catch in the second preseason game, which was enough to tie for second on the Bengals in receiving yards behind Kwamie Lassiter's 33. Burton is no higher than fourth on the wide receiver depth chart heading into the regular season behind Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Andrei Iosivas, so the Bengals are likely to air on the side of getting the rookie more game experience rather than limiting his snaps with the regular season around the corner.

Dante Pettis, CHI at KC: After posting two catches for 45 yards through the Bears' first two preseason games, Pettis caught both of Bagent's touchdown passes in the third, finishing that game with three catches for 53 yards and two TDs. Pettis' standout preseason comes after he missed the entire 2023 season due to a back injury, but he's still on the roster bubble, so Pettis will likely get a fourth and final opportunity to convince the coaches he deserves to make the team.

Honorable Mentions:

Cornell Powell (KC vs. CHI), Adonai Mitchell (IND at CIN)

Tight End

Jared Wiley, KC vs. CHI: Wiley has been pretty quiet so far this preseason with three catches for 11 yards through two games, but the Chiefs likely will want to play with one of their shiny new toys more extensively in the final tune-up before Wiley's first NFL regular season. The rookie fourth-round pick has enticing athleticism with 4.62 speed in a 6-foot-6, 249-pound frame, and he's still jostling with Noah Gray and Irv Smith for depth chart slotting behind star TE Travis Kelce.

Honorable Mentions:

Will Mallory (IND at CIN), Erick All (CIN vs. IND)

Defense/Special Teams

Indianapolis Colts at Bengals: The Bengals have mustered just 17 points through two preseason games, and they aren't expected to dress starting QB Joe Burrow or backup Jake Browning (ribs), leaving Indianapolis' defense to face a mix of Logan Woodside and Rocky Lombardi under center. Conversely, Indianapolis' starters on offense are expected to play into the second quarter, so it stands to reason that the team's top defensive players will also see extended run Thursday. The Colts are 6.5-point road favorites Thursday on FanDuel Sportsbook, while the other game is much closer to a toss-up, with the Bears favored by 1.5.

Honorable Mentions:

Chicago Bears at KC, Kansas City vs. CHI

