Courtney Jackson News: Bound for Mile High City

Jackson is slated to sign with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Jackson showcased a 4.38 40-yard dash at his pro day after weighing in at 5-foot-10, 183 pounds. However, he produced modestly at Syracuse and Arkansas State, spending six total years at college. Jackson could have some special-teams utility at the next level but likely won't make much of an offensive impact if he makes the roster.