NFL Draft Special
Craig Woodson headshot

Craig Woodson News: Lands in New England

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 9:28am

The Patriots selected Woodson in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 106th overall.

Woodson spent six years at California due to the pandemic during his sophomore year and a knee injury during his junior year. He started his final three seasons and showed an ability to work as a safety and a nickel corner before putting forth a solid combine with a 4.45 40-yard dash at 6-foot, 200 pounds. His versatility could help him move up the depth chart eventually, but he'll likely need to carve out a role on special teams first.

