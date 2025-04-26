Danny Stutsman News: Saints add speedy linebacker

The Saints selected Stutsman in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 112th overall.

Stutsman (6-foot-3, 233 pounds), out of Oklahoma, was a productive three-year starter who spent a lot of time in opposing backfields, logging 34.5 tackles for loss over his last 37 games. Stutsman is built a bit upright and might have some trouble generating anchor at his weight, but Stutsman should at the very least prove an excellent pursuit defender thanks to his 4.52 speed. Stutsman projects as an eventual three-down defender for the Saints, perhaps once Demario Davis retires.