Dante Trader News: Joins Dolphins secondary

The Dolphins selected Trader in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 155th overall.

Miami gets another piece of the Maryland defense after drafting defensive tackle Jordan Phillips earlier in the fifth. Trader is a former two-sport athlete at Maryland who played lacrosse in addition to football. At 5-foot-11 and 196 pounds, Trader is decent in coverage and is a willing tackler as a safety. He's unlikely to be used as a nickel corner, so he may have to bide his time behind Ashtyn Davis and Ifeatu Melifonwu.