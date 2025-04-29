Dante Wright News: Intends to sign with Kansas City

Wright is slated to sign with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent, Pete Grathoff of The Kansas City Star reports.

Wright transferred to Temple in 2023 after spending the first three years of his college career with Colorado State, and he finished the 2024 season with 61 catches for 792 yards and six touchdowns. The Chiefs added Jalen Royals in in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, but Wright will be on the 90-man roster and will have the chance to compete during OTAs and minicamp.