Da'Quan Felton News: Bringing size to Giants
Felton is slated to sign with the Giants as an undrafted free agent, Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com reports.
After leading Virginia Tech in receiving yards in 2023, Felton took a backseat in 2024 and finished fourth in the category with 373 yards in addition to three touchdowns. Felton played almost exclusively on the outside where his size (6-foot-5, 214 pounds) provided a unique advantage. He will battle for a depth role in training camp.
Da'Quan Felton
Free Agent
