Darien Porter News: Lands in Las Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

The Raiders selected Porter in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 68th overall.

A tall, rangy corner with elite speed, Porter is a very interesting prospect. Porter was primarily a special-teams player and wide receiver who transitioned to corner as a senior. As a result, he's inexperienced relative to his peers, but the tools are intriguing. He ran a 4.3 flat in the 40 at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds. Porter may take some lumps as he hones his coverage skills, but he can be an impact special-teamer from the jump (five combined punts and field goals at Iowa State). If he develops, Porter could be a steal for the Raiders in the third round.

Darien Porter
Las Vegas Raiders
