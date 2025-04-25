Darius Alexander News: Giants add athletic Round 3 tackle

The Giants selected Alexander in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 65th overall.

Alexander (6-foot-4, 305 pounds) is very athletic yet never produced at Toledo like you would expect of a someone with his athletic talent. Alexander didn't earn a starting role until his fifth season, which is basically a red flag and undercuts his otherwise impressive athletic testing (4.95-second 40-yard dash, 31.5-inch vertical jump). The Giants will hope that Alexander is simply a late bloomer, though at worst he should be a productive rotational linemen thanks to his athleticism.