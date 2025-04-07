Fantasy Football
Dee Alford headshot

Dee Alford News: Re-signs with Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Alford re-signed with the Falcons on a one-year contract Monday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

The Falcons opted not to tender Alford as a restricted rights free agent in March, which made the 27-year-old cornerback an unrestricted free agent. After testing the market, Alford has decided to return to Atlanta, where he made 11 starts last season, posting 11 passes defensed and 83 tackles (61 solo) in 16 appearances.

Dee Alford
Atlanta Falcons
More Stats & News
