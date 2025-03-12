DeMarcus Lawrence Injury: Finds new home in Seattle

Lawrence (foot) signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Seahawks on Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

After spending the first 11 years of his career in Dallas, Lawrence has inked a deal to join the Seahawks. Under this new contract the 32-year-old will earn $14 million annually, with $18 million in guaranteed money. The veteran defensive end appeared in just four games in 2024 before sustaining a season-ending foot injury. However, he was productive across 17 regular-season appearances in 2023, logging 50 total tackles, including 4.0 sacks, along with six passes defended and one forced fumble. Lawrence is expected to add depth to a Seahawks defensive line featuring 2024 Pro Bowl selection Leonard Williams and 2024 first-round pick Byron Murphy.