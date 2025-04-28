DeMeer Blankumsee News: Set to link up with Patriots

Blankumsee is slated to sign with the Patriots, Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports.

Blankumsee took a step back in 2024 with 677 receiving yards and six touchdowns after posting 901 yards and seven touchdowns the previous season. After going undrafted out of Memphis, Blankumsee's slated to begin his NFL career in camp with the Patriots, assuming the wide receiver's deal is made official.