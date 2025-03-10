Fantasy Football
Derek Barnett News: Remaining in Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Barnett is slated to re-sign with the Texans on a one-year, $5 million contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Barnett suited up for 16 regular-season games with Houston in 2024, in which span he racked up 26 tackles (15 solo), including 5.0 sacks, plus two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He also scored on a fumble return Week 11. After having found success as a rotational playmaker behind Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter, Barnett's decision to run it back with the Texans for 2025 seems sensible for both sides.

