NFL Draft Special
Derrick Harmon headshot

Derrick Harmon News: Pittsburgh adds big DL 21st overall

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2025 at 7:32pm

The Steelers selected Harmon in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 21st overall.

Harmon (6-foot-5, 313 pounds) could be the next in the long line of Pittsburgh's tradition of finding dominant defenders in the front seven, with the former Oregon and Michigan State star probably projecting as an end in Pittsburgh's three-man fronts. Harmon is a solid bet to play in a full-time role as a rookie, taking the end reps opposite Cameron Heyward. With a heavy frame and 4.95 speed at his disposal Harmon could be both a plus run defender and pass rusher.

