Dillon Radunz News: Heading to New Orleans

Radunz signed a one-year deal with the Saints on Monday.

The 2021 second-round pick of the Titans spent his first four seasons with the team that drafted him, starting 26 of the 31 games he appeared in over the last two years. Radunz joins a potential guard rotation that includes incumbent starter Cesar Ruiz (69 starts in 75 career regular-season games) and a slew of less proven players in Nick Saldiveri (six career starts), Landon Young (12 career starts) and Kyle Hergel (no career starts).