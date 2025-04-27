DJ Thomas-Jones News: Signs with Steelers
Thomas-Jones is signing with the Steelers as an udrafted free agent, Brad Lauten of the team's official site reports.
Thomas-Jones primarily served as a blocker in college and only caught 73 passes for 652 yards and 12 touchdowns across his three years at South Alabama. There is a chance the team could try playing him at fullback, as they currently don't have anyone rostered at the position.
