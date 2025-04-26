Donovan Edwards News: Set to join Gang Green

Edwards is slated to sign with the Jets as an undrafted free agent, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Edwards spent his four-year college career with Michigan. His best season came in 2022, when he rushed for 991 yards and seven touchdowns on 140 carries while adding 18 catches for 200 yards and two touchdowns. Once viewed as a potential top-100 pick, Edwards saw his YPC dip from 7.1 in 2022 to 4.4 over the 2023-24 seasons. He displayed a lack of patience while manoeuvring around the trenches, but his quickness and pass-catching ability gives him a chance at cracking the Jets' 53-man roster. If the signing is official, Edwards will use OTAs and training camp to compete with Isaiah Davis, Kene Nwangwu and Zach Evans for a depth spot in the running back room behind Breece Hall and Braelon Allen.