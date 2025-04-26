Donte Kent News: Headed to Steel City

The Steelers selected Kent in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 229th overall.

Kent spent his five-year college career with Central Michigan, serving as a starter for the last four. He finished the 2024 season with 52 tackles (33 solo) and seven pass deflections and was named to the Second Team All-MAC roster for a second consecutive season. Kent posses NFL-quality speed and above-average tackling ability that should serve him well in role on special teams.