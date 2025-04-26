Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Donte Kent headshot

Donte Kent News: Headed to Steel City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

The Steelers selected Kent in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 229th overall.

Kent spent his five-year college career with Central Michigan, serving as a starter for the last four. He finished the 2024 season with 52 tackles (33 solo) and seven pass deflections and was named to the Second Team All-MAC roster for a second consecutive season. Kent posses NFL-quality speed and above-average tackling ability that should serve him well in role on special teams.

Donte Kent
Pittsburgh Steelers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now