Drake Jackson Injury: Dropped by San Francisco

Jackson (knee) was waived with a failed physical designation Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 2022 second-round pick from USC is still rehabbing from the knee injury that caused him to miss the final 12 games of 2023 (including the playoffs) and all of 2024. Jackson has appeared in just 23 regular-season contests since being drafted, recording 21 total tackles, including 6.0 sacks, and nine passes defended across 490 defensive snaps. Once he proves he's past this knee injury, Jackson could offer defensive-line depth to a team in need of edge rushers.