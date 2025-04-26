Dylan Sampson News: Another back drafted by Cleveland

The Browns selected Sampson in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 126th overall.

The Browns had a significant hole at running back entering the draft, and they've invested accordingly. Sampson will join Quinshon Judkins -- selected in the second round -- as rookies on the running back depth chart. The former showcased mediocre athletic ability at the combine, but Sampson was an excellent contributor at Tennessee by tallying 1,491 rushing yards and 22 total touchdowns across 13 games in 2024 while facing stiff SEC competition. Both scouting reports and draft capital suggest Sampson will start behind Judkins on the depth chart, but Sampson should have the chance to find the field in his rookie season.