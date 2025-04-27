Efton Chism News: Expected to sign with Pats
Chism is slated to sign with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent, Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports.
Chism was highly productive at Eastern Washington through his five-year college career, capping it off with 120 catches for 1,311 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2024. He's limited to the slot with a 5-foot-10, 193-pound frame and a 4.71 40-yard dash.
Efton Chism
Free Agent
