Efton Chism

Efton Chism News: In line to sign with Pats

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2025 at 10:35am

Chism is slated to sign with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent, Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports.

Chism was highly productive at Eastern Washington through his five-year college career, capping it off with 120 catches for 1,311 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2024. He's limited to the slot with a 5-foot-10, 193-pound frame and a 4.71 40-yard dash.

Efton Chism
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
