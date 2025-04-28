Eli Wilson News: Expected to land with Browns
Wilson is slated to sign with the Browns as an undrafted free agent, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Wilson racked up 293 yards and five touchdowns on 25 receptions during his final season at Appalachian State and is now expected to land with the Browns. He will spend the remainder of the offseason competing for a backup spot behind David Njoku (knee) and Harold Fannin.
Eli Wilson
Free Agent
