Eli Wilson headshot

Eli Wilson News: Lands in Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 9, 2025 at 8:34am

The Browns signed Wilson as an undrafted free agent Friday.

Wilson spent five years at Appalachian State, earning snaps both at tight end and at fullback. Over his last two seasons with the Mountaineers, he tallied 59 receptions for 643 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns. However, at least for now, Cleveland is opting to list him solely as a fullback for official purposes.

Eli Wilson
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News
