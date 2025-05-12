Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Eli Wilson headshot

Eli Wilson News: Let go by Browns

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Wilson was waived by the Browns on Monday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Just three days after signing with the signing with the Browns as an undrafted free agent, the team has already decided to move on from the Appalachian State weapon. In his final college season, Wilson caught 25 passes for 293 yards and five touchdowns while splitting time between tight end and fullback.

Eli Wilson
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now