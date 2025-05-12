Eli Wilson News: Let go by Browns
Wilson was waived by the Browns on Monday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.
Just three days after signing with the signing with the Browns as an undrafted free agent, the team has already decided to move on from the Appalachian State weapon. In his final college season, Wilson caught 25 passes for 293 yards and five touchdowns while splitting time between tight end and fullback.
Eli Wilson
Free Agent
