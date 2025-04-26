Elic Ayomanor News: Titans add more wideout talent

The Titans selected Ayomanor in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 136th overall.

Ayomanor was almost universally expected to go a round or more earlier than this, and at the very least Ayomanor was expected to go well ahead of fellow rookie wideout Chimere Dike, whom the Titans selected with the first selection in the fourth round. Ayomanor (6-foot-2, 206) is a bigger wideout from Stanford who was a highly productive pass catcher and blocker both. Ayomanor has excellent hands and rugged running ability, which combines with his 4.44 speed to make a standout all-around big-play threat. Ayomanor should push for a starting role in Tennessee even as a rookie, because the main competition after Calvin Ridley is just Tyler Lockett, Treylon Burks and Dike.